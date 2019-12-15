Court dismisses bail application for so-called secessionists

A Ho High Court has dismissed a bail application brought before it by lawyers of persons arrested in connection with an alleged declaration of independence of some parts of Volta and Oti regions.

Justice Eric Baah, Supervising High Court Judge, who refused the bail application held the view that granting bail to the applicants could lead to interference in the ongoing investigations by the police.

Emile Atsu Agbakpe, lawyer for the accused persons had moved the motion for bail and prayed the court to grant the accused persons bail but his motion was objected to by Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police, Ayamga Yakubu.

The prosecution in his objection said there was likelihood that when the applicants were granted bail they would continue with their “treasonable” preparation and actions detrimental to the peace, unity, and orderliness of the country and therefore prayed the court to dismiss the application.

The prosecution said the applicants were in custody to prevent continuous commission of the offence and that no delay in investigation or trial has been occasioned so far.

The case was adjourned to December 18, 2019.

Source: GNA