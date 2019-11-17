GIPC to embark on investment promotion mission to Europe

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will, on Monday, November 18 lead a 50-member business delegation on an investment promotion mission to Europe.

The mission, which will end on November 27, this year, is made up of four public sector agencies.

A statement issued by the Centre, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, said the mission was being undertaken in collaboration with the Embassies of Denmark and Norway in Ghana and the Embassy of Sweden based in Nigeria.

It is to present a cross-section of Ghanaian private sector with bankable projects and other business interests for partnership and other forms of collaboration with their peers in the respective countries.

Members would pursue bilateral trade and investments opportunities that would boost the economies of the participating countries.

The mission would lay emphasis on multi-sectoral development, including (port logistics, housing, and transport), Food and Agriculture, Water & Environment (wastewater and waste management, Agri-waste to energy, recycling), Information and Communication Technology, Financial Technology, and Renewable Energy.

The highlights of the mission, the statement said, would include a business forum, business to business meetings, and company site visits in each country, as well as a meeting with Ghanaian business owners in Denmark and Norway.

Quoting Mr Grant, it said the choice of destination for the investment mission formed part of a strategic process of engaging with Europe and the European Union.

“Norway is an oil producing country that has developed using that resource and is also looking outward for investments,” it explained.

“The three countries of the Scandinavia are, therefore, of strategic importance to Ghana in terms of how they have developed their small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to be global players”.

Quoting Mrs Tove Degnbol, the Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, it said although the three Scandinavian countries had their own economic profile, they shared a focus on ‘green solutions’ such as the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate resilience.

“They are all seafaring nations with several centuries of experience of international trade coupled with high standards of living.

“There is, therefore, a keen interest in the business communities in the three countries to further developing trade and investment relations with Ghana”.

The statement said GIPC had so far registered 123 projects from Denmark, Sweden, and the Norway from September 1994 to June 2019, with a total estimated project value of more than $250 million.

The projects are spread in the sectors of Agriculture, Building and Construction, Export Trading, General Trading, Liaison, Manufacturing, Services and Tourism.

Source: GNA