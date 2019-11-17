Remains of two unknown African slaves re-buried at Assin-Manso

The remains of two unknown African slave ancestors brought into the country from the Eastern Caribbean Island of Barbados, were on Thursday re-buried at the Assin-Manso Slave burial grounds in the Assin South District amid traditional drumming and dirges.

This brings to four, the number of such re-burials at the site.

Samuel Carson, who died in the United States (US) and Crystal of Jamaica were the first to be re-buried at the place more than a decade and a half ago.

Assin-Manso, served as the largest ‘Slave Market’ for merchants supplying slaves to the Forts and Castles along the coast during the transatlantic chattel trade, and that was where, the slaves had their last bath in a stream known as the “Ndonkosuo” before being transported to the Americas and the Caribbean.

The re-internment formed part of activities marking the “Year of Return” and followed the visit to Barbados in June, this year, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Mina Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, on a three-day reciprocal state visit to Ghana, to strengthen historical, economic and bilateral ties between the two countries for their mutual benefit, was at Assin-Manso for the solemn re-burial ceremony.

Accompanying her, were Mr. Jerome Walcott, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hughland Allman, Chief of Protocol, Madam Alice Jordan, Director at the Prime Minister’s Office and some business leaders from Barbados.

Also present, was Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

A box containing the skeletal remains of the pair of unknown slaves was received by the Asafo group on behalf of the chiefs at the forecourt of the Assin-Manso Ancestral River Site, where hundreds of mourners – African Americans and other Africans from the Diaspora joined by Ghanaians from all walks of life, gathered to show respect to the two ancestors.

The re-burial was preceded by the pouring of libation and prayers as the sound of the traditional drums and dirges filled the air.

The visiting Prime Minister is expected to go to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Yendi for the Damba Festival, on Saturday.

Mrs. Mottley praised all industrious sons of the African soil for their resilience – for enduring the cruelty and indignation against Africans.

She applauded President Akufo-Addo for designating 2019 as the ‘year of return and said “we want to close the circle and build the broken bridges”.

She pledged to work towards global peace, harmony and civilization.

Mrs. Oteng Gyasi underlined the determination of her ministry to forge closer cooperation with the Caribbean, with Barbados as a key gateway.

She paid tribute to all Africans who lost their lives during the slavery era, saying, the occasion was a symbol of honour to all who strived for the emancipation of all people of African descent.

Ghana, she said, was combining mourning with appreciation of the gallant sufferers and fighters.

She encouraged Africans in the Diaspora to return home to take full advantage of the enormous investment opportunities to help create wealth and jobs for the people.

Nana Ohemeng Awere V, Chief of Assin Nsuta and acting President of the Assin Apimanim Traditional Area, said the re-burial of the two descendants of Africa signified a new chapter in the atonement process of the ”infamous” slave trade.

Source: GNA