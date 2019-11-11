Home / General News / Staff realignment due to termination of PDS concessions agreement – ECG

The management of the Electricity Company (ECG) of Ghana (ECG) says the current realignment of positions being undertaken is as a result of the termination of the PDS concessions agreement.

A statement signed by Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, the Managing Director of ECG said being a change management process, the company’s management anticipated challenges undertaking the realignment and was engaging staff to resolve them.

The statement assured the staff and its stakeholders that the process would be fair, speedy and would not impact on its core mandate.

It said ECG would deliver safe, quality and reliable power to its customers.

Source: GNA

