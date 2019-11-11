Government to implement Public Sector Reform Strategy to improve public service delivery

Government has announced plans to implement a Public Sector Reform Strategy that would create a conducive environment for the Public and Civil Service to thrive and create jobs in the country.

To that end, the Finance Ministry had secured funding for the training of 7,000 civil servants, in order to improve their skills and competencies for effective service delivery.

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister, announced this at the Ghana Civil Service Awards Night, held in Accra to climax a week-long celebration.

The theme for the celebration was:” Improving Service Delivery to Promote Ghana beyond Aid”.

Some public and civil servants were recognised and rewarded for their meritorious contributions to the national economy.

The Senior Minister asked the Civil Service to re-examine its methods of delivering service to the public and entreated it to leverage on digital technologies, to improve service delivery.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said although the country’s Civil Service sector was one of the best in the world, there was more room for improvement, especially in the area of digitisation.

“Service delivery in the country needs to be more structured to meet the ever changing and dynamics of the current system of doing things, and a clear way not to be left behind in the new world, is through digitisation,” the Senior Minister emphasised.

Mr Osafo-Maafo reiterated government’s commitment to develop the national economy from an aid-dependant to an export and industrial based one that would provide jobs and economic stability, saying; “The agenda will not just be a talk shop, but a result-oriented one”.

He noted that the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda evolved around all sectors of the economy, including critical sector like the Civil Service and called for hard work to achieve that feat.

For his part, Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, the Head of the Ghana Civil Service, said the week-long celebration provided the Civil Service the excellent opportunity to rebrand and improve on its service delivery.

He said the re-introduction of the awards, which had been dormant for over a decade ago, was to encourage hard work and ensure all public and civil servants give of their best.

Mr Solomon A. Asoalla, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Works and Housing, was adjudged the Overall Best Civil Servant for his exemplary leadership.

Mr Asoalla expressed his appreciation to the Evaluation Committee of the awards, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, and the leadership of the Ghana Civil Service for the honour done him.

He said the award would motivate him to continually serve the country through discipline, hard work and integrity.

In all, there were five categories of awards, including Sub Professional, Professional, Directors, Chief Directors and Honorary categories.

There were 49 awards presented to individuals and institutions for their contributions to the national economy.

Source: GNA