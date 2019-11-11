Chinese Vice Premier in Ghana to deepen bilateral relations

The Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Madam SUN Chunlan, Sunday arrived in Accra for a two-day official visit and bilateral talks with Ghanaian officials.

Madam Chunlan, who is heading a Chinese Delegation, would meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, and hold bilateral talks with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Vice President Bawumia and some government officials, including Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, Mr Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, welcomed the Chinese Premier at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

During the visit, the Chinese Premier would attend the launch of some China-aided projects as well as visit health and education facilities in the country.

In a brief interaction with the media at the Airport, Madam Chunlan said Ghana was a good friend of China and the two nations would celebrate 60 years of friendship and bilateral cooperation next year.

She said the bilateral relations between the two countries had been growing from strength to strength and believed her visit would afford the two countries the opportunity to implement key understanding reached at the Africa-Beijing Summit.

The visit by the Chinese Premier to Ghana is the highest level after the 2016 visit by His Excellence Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The two-day tour is expected to further strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two nations and move it to a higher level.

Source: GNA