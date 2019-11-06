Mampong Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine to go commercial

The Mampong Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine (CSRPM) is to be expanded to go into commercial production of herbal medicines for the health industry.

Mr Dennis Aboagye, Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the GNA, said plans were advanced to position the centre to expand its farms and production.

He said already, the assembly had engaged consultants to advise as to how to go about it and assured that the assembly was committed to leveraging on the opportunities of such credible institutions to create jobs, as part of its investments drive.

The centre established by government in 1976 produces its own herbal medicines and runs an out-patient clinic, which treats more than 16,000 patients in a month.

The CSRPM also has large acres of medicinal plantations used as the source of raw material in producing the herbal medicines.

According to the MCE, the centre was currently operating at 15 per cent of its capacity with staff strength of about 300, but preliminary studies showed that when fully commercial “the centre could employ over 2,000 people including; farmers who would be direct suppliers of the medicinal plants needed for the production”.

The CSRPM, existed as a purely research institution and had departments including; pharmacy/toxicology, Phytochemistry, Microbiology, Clinical Research, Pharmaceutics and Plant Development and other supporting departments.

Source: GNA