Ghana government to establish Sanitation Authority and Sanitation Fund

The Government has initiated processes towards the establishment of a National Sanitation Authority and National Sanitation Fund to address the country’s sanitation and water challenges.

The establishment of the Authority and the Fund would be a game changer for the water and sanitation efforts.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made this known at the opening of the 30th Mole WASH Conference in Ho in the Volta Region on Tuesday.

“We are convinced that the Authority will give our efforts significant focus, attract the requisite human capacity and mobilise resources for improved sanitation services delivery in Ghana,” he said.

The conference brought together stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector to discuss challenges and proffer suggestions that would help shape policy direction.

The event is being held on the theme: “30 Years of Multi-Stakeholder WASH Dialogue: Reflections and Prospects.”

Vice President Bawumia reiterated Government’s commitment towards the issues of water and sanitation, saying that it was demonstrated in the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Besides, 3,350 water and sanitation projects were either ongoing or have been completed under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), popularly known as the “One Constituency, One Million Dollar” pledge.

That, he said, majority of those projects were aimed at addressing water and toilets issues cross the districts in the country.

“The quality of life we want in our communities has a close connection with how we manage water and sanitation matters. To live in a good society and in well-managed water, sanitation and hygienic environment is something we should all wish for ourselves and our children,” Dr Bawumia noted.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, outlined a number of projects to address the sanitation challenge and mentioned the ongoing 20,000 waste bins distribution exercise across the country.

