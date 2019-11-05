Release confiscated galamsey excavators for dredging of water bodies – MCE

Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive for Assin Fosu Municipality has called on the central government to release the galamsey excavators confiscated by the State to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs).

This, he said would be used to desilt and dredge rivers and water bodies to prevent possible flood related disasters.

Mr Baako made this call during the celebration of this year’s edition of the ‘International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction’ (IDDR) on the theme “Reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services” at Assin Atonsu.

Giving the details of disasters in 2018, he said five occurred in three communities where 440 persons were displaced with 45 houses, six schools, five stores and one market shed were damaged.

He said the Assembly together with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were able to support 351 victims out of the 440 with GH¢49,000.00 and other relief items such as roofing sheets, mosquito nets, rubber basins, second hand clothing, blankets and many more.

As at the end of September 2019, five disasters were recorded in four communities of which 73 persons were affected and damages caused to property running into several millions or cedis.

He however, noted that finding a permanent solution to the disaster required dedicated efforts of all and urged the government to release the excavators while all hands should be on deck to prevent manmade disasters.

He said that it was important that great care was taken to ensure that schools, hospitals and other infrastructures were built to last by ensuring that location and hazard appropriate planning regulations and building laws were adhered to.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer for NADMO Mr. Eric Arthur said NADMO did not replace lost items in the cause of disaster and pleaded with everyone to maintain their houses and partake in communal labour in order to reduce such flood related disasters.

Source: GNA