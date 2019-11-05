GFA President believes Ghana will qualify for 2020 Olympic Games

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) remains confident Ghana’s Black Meteors will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo, Japan.

The newly elected GFA President made the statement when he, together with some his GFA Executive Council Members paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Monday.

The U-23 team, the Black Meteors will be participating at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Cup Nations (AFCON) which serves as qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and Mr. Okraku believes in the technical abilities of the technical handlers to break the 15-year wait participation at the Games.

He said “The Black Meteors have been in intense preparations and we will achieve our target of qualification to the Olympics. By so doing, we will leave no stone unturned and we need to motivate the team.

“I believe in the technical team, and they are focused to secure qualification. Ghana will qualify to the Games.”

The GOC, with the help of the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) donated of $8,000 to the national U-23 team as they continue preparation for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s contingent has departed the shores of Ghana to Egypt to fine-tune preparations for the competition which commences on November 8-22.

Ghana is drawn against hosts Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A with Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko poised to make history in the North African country.

Source: GNA