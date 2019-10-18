Three police officers interdicted over death of suspect

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, has interdicted three officers for their roles in the death of a suspect at Adomfe, near Bompata in the Asante Akim South District.

The officers are General Sergeant Suleman Seidu, General Corporal Seth Agbango and General Lance Corporal Salifu Yakubu, all with the Konongo Divisional Police Taskforce.

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer and issued in Kumasi, said the three officers had also been referred to the Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), for internal administrative investigations.

It said the Regional Command had already launched investigations into the alleged assault and the subsequent death of one Kofi Ampomah, a 36-year-old resident of Adomfe.

The statement assured that Command would do a thorough and independent investigations into the matter to ensure justice was served and called on the family, the community members and the general public to remain calm while investigations continued.

It would be recalled that an alleged police brutality meted out to Ampomah, resulted in his death on Monday October 14, this year, prompting a fierce confrontation between the police and the youth in the Adomfe community.

It took the swift intervention of the District Security Committee to bring the situation under control.

Source: GNA