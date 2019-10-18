Commey poised for Lopez showdown

Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KOs), is fired up for his second title defence against Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11KOs) on December 14.

The bout scheduled for the Madison Square Garden in New York City is part of ESPN triple-header with Terence Crawford defending his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title against Egis Kavaliauskas in the main event.

The other bout would see Michael Conlan and Vladimir Nikitin, who clashed at the 2016 Olympics with Nikitin winning the quarter-final match.

Ahead of the bout, Commey has expressed his delight about making his ring return after successfully making his first title defence against Raymundo Beltran which knocked him in round eight.

“It’s that time people and I can’t wait to get back in the ring to defend my title I have worked so hard for. I just thank my team for making it possible,” Commey said.

The winner of this bout would likely face Vasyl Lomachenko, who successfully defeated Luke Campbell to unify the three belts back in August.

Source: GNA