GSA develops new standards for automobile industry

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has approved 26 new standards for the regulation of the automobile industry,

Four of which are mandatory to regulate both new and used vehicles to ensure safety.

The four compulsory specifications are motor vehicles of categories M1, M2, N1, and the Homologation, which is the administrative process for establishing the compliance of a model of motor vehicles and their approval by GSA prior to sale.

Category M1 are passenger vehicles that has at least four wheels, and a seating capacity of not more than eight passengers in addition to the driver.

Category M2 are vehicles with seating capacity of more than eight passengers in addition to the driver and have a maximum mass not exceeding five tonnes.

The N1 Category involves vehicles with a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes, with at least four wheels and used for the carriage of goods.

Prof Alex Dodoo, the Director General of the GSA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the standards were approved by a Technical Committee for Automobile Standards on Homologation, established by the Authority, which comprised all stakeholders in the industry.

He said the move was part of government’s effort to establish a vibrant automobile industry in the country.

He said the Committee recommended the development of a regulation for imported vehicles and a standard for whole vehicle marking systems, with the South African Standard as a benchmark.

Prof. Dodoo said other standards approved by the Committee included uniform provisions on retro-reflecting devices for power-driven vehicles and their trailers, and vehicles with regards to protection of the driver against the steering mechanism in the event of impact.

He encouraged the public to adhere to the dictates of the standards, due for implementation in 2020.

Dr Godwin Kafui Ayetor, the Chairman, Technical Committee on Automobile Standards on Homologation, said the Committee reviewed the draft standards from the African Organisation for Standardisation on the Code of Practice for roadside assessment of motor vehicles for roadworthiness.

The Committee also reviewed the Code of Practice for the inspection of used vehicles for roadworthiness and harmonisation of emission requirements with the national standard for emissions.

Mr Michael Opoku, the Deputy Director, Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the standards were to facilitate the establishment of an automobile plant in the country to conform to international standards.

The GSA is a member of the African Organisation for Standardization, the International Organisation for Standardisation and an affiliate member of the International Electrotechnical Commission.

Source: GNA