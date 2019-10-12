Home / General News / GES releases postings for teachers

16 hours ago

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the postings of teachers who have returned from their study leave.

Those teachers who were on leave with pay are supposed to log-on to http://gespromotions.gov.gh, to access their various postings.

A release, signed by Mrs Adwoa Van-Vicker the Director for Human Resource and copied the Ghana News Agency, directed them to pay GH¢10.00 through a known MTN mobile money account.

They are supposed to print their postings details and then submit to their regional directors in the respective regions of their new postings, it said.

This, it said, should be done before they reported to the schools they have been posted.

Source: GNA

