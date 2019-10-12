Ghana, Spain to partner for aviation sector development

Ms Alicia Rico, the Spanish Ambassador, has assured Ghana of her country’s support to help develop a strong aviation sector here.

She said Ghana and Spain had a long-standing bilateral relationship and this would provide an easy path for both countries to work as development partners in the various sectors of their economies.

Ms Rico said this on Thursday when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Adda, in Accra.

She said Spain had been made a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and that would enhance its support to Ghana, adding; “Spain partnering Ghana is a good recognition to strengthen its position in unity and Regional integrity in terms of trade and investment’’.

The two countries had cooperated internationally on technology, air traffic control and infrastructure and there was a possibility of increased connectivity to other countries through the development of the aviation sector, she stated.

Mr Adda, on his part, congratulated the Ambassador for her country’s membership on the International Civil Aviation Organisation and for supporting Ghana.

He said the Spanish Government had assisted Ghana in acquiring technical equipment for the air traffic control systems and the construction of the maintenance repair overhauling facility.

Mr Adda said the Government was working on the technical requirements for the aviation training organization, which entailed the training of pilots and crew to enable them to cost the project before it took effect.

He said the partnership was timely and would go a long way to improve aviation services in Ghana.

Source: GNA