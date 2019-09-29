NPP parliamentary primaries: results and more

Candidates in Odododiodoo to work together after election



Nii Yarboi Annan, a Business Executive vying for the Odododiodoo NPP parliamentary primaries has expressed confidence in winning the primaries.

According to him, he is the best person to solve the problems because he understands their situation and how to bring development to the area.

Mr Annan gave the assurance when he spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the ongoing parliamentary primaries of the Odododiodoo NPP taking place at the Sacred Heart Institute, James Town in Accra.

Mr Annan is among four other contestants competing for the orphan NPP seat. The others are Nii Lante Bannerman, Chief Executive of the Ghana Pre-mix Fuel Company, Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, a Lawyer and Nii Naate Atswele Nartey, a Businessman.

About 913 delegates and constituency executives are expected to cast their vote in the ongoing NPP parliamentary primary election.

Mr Annan said as at 1100 hours when he was talking to the GNA, voting was ongoing smoothly without any problem.

He was confident of being declared the winner after the election process.

Mr Eric Okyere, Presiding Officer for the Odododiodoo Constituency stated that voting for the parliamentary primary started around 0900 hours and so far the process had been smooth.

He said people with proxy votes have been ask to wait in order not to cause confusion since most of the candidates did not explain the process well to the delegates.

Mr Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, a contestant and former MP for the Area, said contrary to the media hypes, fun fair and others conducted by his contenders, he was confident to win the election.

He said his confidence was as a result of the responses gotten from the delegates, which he described as overwhelming.

He said “surgery” had been performed on the NPPs performance in the Constituency and he was confident that he would be given the mandate.

“I explained to them the job opportunities around them that they could not see. I explained to them that I know the history of Jamestown and that Odododiodoo has wealth around it.

However, they need a leader who can ‘smell those opportunities’ and help them to get it to be successful”.

Mr Ayi-Bonte said in the unlikely event that he does not win, he would support wherever would emerge as the winner.

He advised young men and women in the constituency to get a profession to secure good jobs to take care of their families.



Provisional result for Karaga released



Provisional results for the Karaga Constituency indicates that Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy, has won the NPP primaries in that constituency.

Dr Amin Adam polled 385 votes to beat three other aspirants. They include Dr Baba Sayuti, who polled 78 votes, Mr Alhassan Abdulai, four votes and Mr Suleman Ibn Sa-eed, two votes.

NPP halts voting in Buem, unhappy with EC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Buem Constituency halted the Party’s parliamentary primaries briefly on Saturday and chastised the Electoral Commission (EC) for opening the polls without waiting for Party leaders to address the delegates.

Mr. Joe Denteh, the Oti Regional Treasurer of the NPP who was not happy with the decision of officials of the EC to start the voting process before the delegates were addressed as part of the Party’s “usual affairs” said the Party in the Region would take actions against the EC.

“We have been inviting the EC to run national, regional and constituency elections of the Party and as a matter of fact, the Commission should by now know how we conduct our activities. I will make sure we take this matter up and investigate this conduct,” he said.

Mr Denteh who addressed the delegates asked them to peacefully observe the process and elect the best candidate to represent the Party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Abubakari Sani, the Jasikan District Officer of the Electoral Commission refused to comment on the issue.

Mr. Richard Kwadwo Adjei and Mr. Lawrence Kwami Aziale, the aspirants were introduced to the delegates before the polls restarted.

Mr. Denteh was accompanied by Madam Olivia Aglago, Oti Regional NPP Women’s Organizer.

Misunderstanding over placement of ballot boxes delays polls in Ketu South

Confusion over where ballot boxes were to be placed to ensure successful polls delayed New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Ketu South Constituency close to two hours.

Voting commenced around 1040 hours instead of the planned 0900 hours at the St. Paul’s Senior High School, Denu, after the issue was resolved.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that while the constituency executive arranged for the election to be held in the open, alleged directives from the regional level suggested the election be held in an enclosed area.

Ms. Afi Agboado, NPP Regional Women Organiser, defended the intention to hold the election indoors, saying, “Ketu South is one of the places identified as flashpoints” requiring tact to ensure security during and after voting.

The parties finally agreed that the ballot be cast in the open as done in national elections.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu said he would “win convincingly.”

Another aspirant, David Tiahno Quarshie believed the delegates “are endorsing my candidature to pull a surprise in the 2020 general elections.”

Rev. Ruth Ayivie, the third contestant, said, “this time, the game is for women. Ketu South NDC had theirs and gave the nod to a woman. NPP will also give it to a woman. In fact, it is time for women.”

About 1,109 delegates from the Constituency will choose a candidate to represent the Party with the aim of ending the long reign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency considered as “world bank”(Volta Region) for the NDC.



Anyadi is NPP parliamentary candidate for Adaklu

Mr Raybon Evans Anyadi, 57, was on Saturday elected by popular acclamation as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Adaklu Constituency.

Mr. Anyadi who was the only candidate after close of nominations was endorsee at the Party’s extraordinary delegates’ conference at Adaklu Tsriefe.

Mr Anyadi expressed gratitude to the delegates and asked them to work hard to win new members to enable them wrestle the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Abdulai Suala, Deputy Volta Regional Nasara Co-Ordinator said the Party was growing from strength to strength in the region and appealed to members work extra hard to win more presidential votes and parliamentary seats for the Party in the 2020 elections.

Mr Bright Nyatsikor, Constituency Secretary of the Party said not all political decisions would please everybody and that some decisions were meant for the general good of the citizenry and appealed to members of the Party to exercise restraint as government worked to address their concerns.

He said their Parliamentary Candidate was now the face of the Party in the constituency and pleaded with members to bury their differences, if any and join hands and work to project him to the electorate.

Madam Beatrice Tsadidey, Mr. Joseph Donkor, Mr. Emmanuel Gbebu, Tsiami Gbedeglime and Togbe Ashiagbor were sworn into office as new members of council of elders of the Party at the conference while Mr. Frank Addison Dakey was introduced as the new Elections and Research officer.

Present were Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive and Ms Rita Avevor, Adaklu District Electoral Officer who presided over the election.



Debrah elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Korle Klottey

Mr Prince Appiah Debrah was on Saturday elected the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Korle Klottey Constituency to contest the 2020 general election.

Out of 811 valid votes cast, Mr Debrah garnered 511 votes (63 per cent) to defeat his only contender in the race, Mr Harry Harold Kwatekwei Quartey, who had 300 votes (37 per cent).

Elated Mr Debrah expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God and the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and called for Party unity and urged all members to work towards victory in the 2020 general election.

He noted that the Party was battle-ready to wrestle the Korle Klottey Parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Quartey, who accepted the outcome of the election, congratulated Mr Debrah for a hard-won victory and called on Party members in the Constituency to close their ranks and work towards victory in the 2020 general election.

The election was supervised by Madam Hagar Rachel O. Mensah, the Electoral Officer of the Korle Klottey Constituency.

Leo Nelson Adzidogah wins NPP Akatsi South parliamentary primaries

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive for Akatsi South has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for Akatsi South for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah garnered 259 votes to beat his contender, Mr. Koffitse Nyahe, who had 236 votes. A total of 502 delegates voted on the day, while seven of the votes were rejected.

Mr. Adzidogah’s victory gives him a third straight appearance to contest the Akatsi South seat on the ticket of the NPP in the general elections.

Mr. Ebenezer Azumah, Second Vice Chairman of NPP Volta, who witnessed proceedings, expressed satisfaction at the peaceful outcome of the polls.

Mr Adzidogah, briefing the media after the declaration of results, promised to unite the Party in the constituency to get more votes in the 2020 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to the delegates and all who contributed to his victory.



Presidential Staffer wins Ningo-Prampram primaries

A presidential staffer, Alexander Martey, has won the New Patriotic Party parliamentary slot for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency following a tight race.



He polled 269 votes to defeat Rita Addotey, who had 207 votes in the provisional results declared after the elections



Fredrick Adom wins in Upper West Akim

Fredrick Obeng Adom won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries for Upper West Akim Constituency.

He polled 266 votes as against Eugen Sackey who polled 172 votes, Daniel Nartey, eight votes and Maxwell Tinkorang two votes.

The Constituency primaries was organized for the orphan constituencies of the Party at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The primaries in Eastern Region had been very peaceful throughout the day.



Deputy Minister for Energy wins in Karaga Constituency

Provisional results for the Karaga Constituency states that Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister for Energy, has won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held in that constituency.

When confirmed, Dr Adam would represent the governing NPP as its candidate in the 2020 elections.

Karaga Constituency is one of the orphaned constituencies for the NPP as the seat is held by Mr Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the election supervised by the Electoral Commission, three ballot papers were rejected and Dr Adam polled 385 votes to beat three other aspirants.

The other aspirants are Dr Baba Sayuti, who polled 78 votes; Mr Alhassan Abdulai, polled four votes; and Mr Suleman IBN Sa-eed polled two votes.



More results

At the Bongo Constituency, Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the Bongo District Chief Executive, got 402 votes to beat his contestant, Madam Diana Asuure Aburiya, who got 131 votes, while three votes were rejected.

For the Bolga East Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Abugre Abole won with 111 votes while the other contestants, Mr David A. Akologo got 87 votes and Mr Rolland Nsobilla got four votes.

At the Talensi Constituency, Mr Thomas Dunaab, an Accountant, Ghana Health Service, won with 196 votes to beat the other contestants, Mr William Zoogah, a business man, got 164 votes, Mr Robert Alibo, Programmes Officer World Vision International-Ghana, had 153 votes, while Mr Samuel Kuug, got 17 votes. One vote was rejected out of the total of 431 votes.

At the Nabdam Constituency, Mr Boniface Gambila, Board member, Northern Development Authority, won with 147 votes while his contestant Mr Yin Saparl got 101 votes.

A total of 249 votes were cast with one spoilt ballot.

Mohammed Osumanu wins in Ayawaso North

Mr Mohammed Osumanu Alidu, an Administrator at the Ghana Hajj Board, has secured the mandate to contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 general elections.

He pulled 244 out of 452 total valid votes cast to topple three other contestants to get the nod.

Two ballots were rejected.

Mr Alidu said the victory was not only for him but for the party and gave an assurance to unit all aspirants to secure victory for the party in the upcoming elections.

He urged the delegates and other party supporters to start rigorous campaign to enable the NPP continue its elaborate plans to improve people’s livelihood.

The election was superintended by Mr Watson Tizor, the Municipal Electoral Officer.



Mireku wins race for Ayawaso East

Peter Mireku has won the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary race for the Ayawaso East Constituency to contest the 2020 general elections.

He won with 237 votes, followed by Mr. Malik Gambo, who had 90 votes, Mr. Ibrahim Awudu Issah had 85 votes, Saini Haruna Futa, 24 and Mr. Ibrahim Iddrisu, 7 votes.

The total votes cast was 447 with four votes rejected.

Mr Mireku said his victory at the party primaries was for all NPP members in the constituency, adding that, he would bring all the other four contenders together to rally the youth in the constituency for victory in the 2020 election.

Mr. Issah Tiaminu, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso East, said the elected parliamentary candidate would help the NPP to be victorious in the 2020 elections.

Nii Lante Bannerman wins at Odododiodoo constituency

Nii Lante Bannerman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Premix Fuel Company, has won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodoo constituency, one of the party’s orphan constituencies.

He won by 543 votes, representing 64.2 per cent of the votes, while his immediate contender Nii Yarboi Annan had 220 votes, representing 26.0 per cent.

The other two candidates Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte had 70 votes, while Nii Naate Atswele had 11 votes.

The expected number of delegates was 913, however, 846 of them turned up to cast their ballots.

Out of the 846 total ballots cast, two were rejected.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, all the candidates assured of their preparedness to work together for the development of the constituency and the Party.



Ellembelle DCE wins

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive has polled 359 out of 632 votes cast to make him the preferred candidate come the 2020 election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

His strong contender bagged 262 of the votes whiles Isaac Menlah who was also in the race got nine votes.

Mr. Bonzoh K, touted as the favourite of most delegates, had contributed significantly to the development of the district since assuming the political head of the area.



Abraham Kofi Asante wins Amenfi West Constituency

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Abraham Kofi Asante has won the parliamentary candidature for the New Patriotic Party in the Amenfi West Constituency of the Western Region.

He had 307 votes representing 51.94% of the 591 valid votes cast.

Other contestants were; Joseph Danquah, Kwasi Afrifa, Kojo Abekah and Paul Dekyi who contested for the elections.

Mr. Asante was the parliamentary representative of the Amenfi West Constituency in the 2000 under former President, John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

Amenyah is NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Agotime Ziope



New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Agotime Ziope Constituency have unanimously endorsed Mr John Kwaku Amenyah, the sole parliamentary aspirant as candidate to represent the Party at the 2020 general elections.

Mr Dogbey Selormey, Volta Regional Electoral Commissioner, explained that going by the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 94 Article 12, the Party wanted popular acclamation in constituencies where the candidates were going unopposed, which was done.

Mr Amenyah, promised to work with the Party to unite its members and build a formidable force in the region.

He said though the Party was in the minority in the constituency, they would work to ‘recruit’ new members into the Party, leveraging on the numerous government intervention programmes and policies.

Mr Rubben Atsu Amadah, NPP Agotime Ziope Constituency Chairman said the Party was ready to support the government to deliver on its promises.

Mr Amenyah is also the newly appointed District Chief Executive of the Agortime Ziope District.

At the Akatsi North Constituency, Mr Kofi Simon Peter Ofosu was also elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency by popular acclamation.

Deputy Eastern Regional Minister wins in Lower Manya Krobo

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister , Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has won the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary Primaries for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

He polled 343 votes to beat his challenger, Ms Linda Korkor-Tsu Adadevor who polled 319 votes.

Total valid votes cast was 662 and the eligible voters for the constituency was 708.

At Yilo Krobo Constituency, Francis Djetse Appertey polled 353 votes to win the primaries in the Yilo Krobo Constituency.

His opponent, Eric Tetteh polled 341 votes.

The total votes cast was 694 and the eligible voters for the constituency was 736.



Bernard Brown to challenge Oko Vanderpuije

The New Patriotic Party’s delegates in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have elected Mr Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown as the parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections.

Mr Brown, the current Greater Accra Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, pulled 347 votes, representing 55.96 per cent of the valid votes cast, beating his close contender, Mr Samuel Sarbah Lartey, who polled 273, representing 44.04 per cent.

Speaking to the media after he was declared winner, Mr Brown called for unity among party members to ensure victory in 2020.

He also assured party faithful of ensuring that the Party forged ahead with oneness to secure the seat.

“We are going to forge ahead in unity and strength and make sure we wrest this seat from the NDC… and so I want to tell all delegates and party faithful that the NPP is the winner and not Ben Brown.”

“We are, therefore, sending a strong signal to Alfred Oko Vanderpuije that the huge number of people who turned up today shows that the Party is becoming attractive to the people in the Constituency.”

He congratulated his contender for running a ‘decent campaign’ despite his strong desire to win the election on a third attempt.

Mr Sarbah Lartey, on his part, assured the winner and the Party of his support to ensure victory in 2020.

“The elections are over and my colleague has won and I declare support to him. I am assuring him that I will assist him during the campaign to ensure that we win the 2020 elections for the NPP.”

In all, 624 delegates voted of which 620 were deemed valid with four rejected votes recorded.

A total of 717 eligible delegates were expected to have voted.

The Constituency’s current MP is Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije of the National Democratic Congress.

The rather smooth event was marred by an unfortunate incident of a delegate who had come to vote collapsed and was pronounced dead minutes later.

Nii Otu Ankrah, a worker at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, collapsed few minutes after casting his ballot and was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Madam Lizzete Bonnet, the Communications Officer of the Party in the Ablekuma South Constituency, confirmed the death of delegate to the Ghana News Agency.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Joseph Ahajie wins South Tongu

Mr Wisdom Joseph Ahajie has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries held in the South Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

He won with 286 votes, out of 604 total valid votes cast to beat his contenders, Mr. Innocent Tetteh Lynford who had 169 valid votes and Lady Elizabeth Segbenu who also had 142 valid votes.

Mr. Ahajie said the victory was for the party and congratulated the NPP and the electoral commission for organising a free and a fair election.

He asked the party members to bury their differences and work together for victory of the NPP in South Tongu in 2020.

Mr Emmanuel Louise Agamah, the District Chief Executive for South Tongu promised to support Mr Wisdom Joseph Ahajie to win the 2020 election for the NPP.

Mr. Ahajie promised to bring development for the youth and entire people.

Delegate dies shortly after voting

The rather smooth voting process observed in the Ablekuma South Constituency was marred by the unfortunate death of a delegate shortly after casting his ballot.

Nii Otu Ankrah, a worker at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, collapsed few minutes after voting and was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Madam Lizzete Bonnet, the Communications Officer of the Party, confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency.

The cause of death is currently unknown.



Juaboso DCE wins

Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, District Chief Executive for Sefwi Juaboso has been elected parliamentary candidate for the Jusbeso constituency for the 2020 general election.

She polled 300 out of a total 583 votes cast to beat four others, Mr Francis Afanyo, Mr Danso Asamoah Simon, Dr Alex Ampabeng and Mr Solomon Donkor.

In her acceptance speech, the Mrs Manu thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in her and promised to bring all on board, especially her colleague aspirants to ensure that the party wins the Juabeso parliamentary seat for the first time.

She said her performance in the 2012 and 2016 elections is a clear indication that she would win the seat and asked the delegates to adopt a door to door campaign to explain the policies of the NPP to the electorate at the grassroots.



Professor Kwesi Yankah elected for Agona East

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, has been elected as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona East Constituency at the Party’s primary held on Saturday.



He polled 267 votes to beat two other contestants, Kennedy Abrokwa who bagged 175 and Prince Yaw Essah who who had 127 votes during The NPP primary which saw 570 delegates voting with a rejected vote.

At Cape Coast South, the Mayor of Cape Coast, Mr. Ernest Arthur got the nod with 271 of the 514 votes cast.

His two contenders, Mr. Emmanuel Andoh Perry Mensah had 133 and Ekow Dsane Selby got 110.

Earlier, Mr. Barron Kojo Mensah and Stephen Jefferey Essien Dadson stepped down and declared their support for the three.

Dr Rashid Etuaful was the preferred candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency, he had 441 followed by Reverend Ransford Kwesi Nyarko who is the District Chief Executive for the Area with 232 votes with Mr. Debrah Odoom polling 67 while Richard Hagan had one vote.

Dr Samuel Joe Acquah the sole candidate for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) was declared winner by popular acclamation by the 799 delegates.

The NPP Primary held across the country for Constituencies with no sitting Members of Parliament, is being held early to give the winners enough time to campaign.



Oguaa MCE wins in Cape Coast South

Mr. Ernest Arthur, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast South constituency to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general election.

He won the contest by beating his two other opponents with 271 votes, while his contestants, Mr Emmanuel Perry polled 133 votes and Nana Ekow polled 110 votes, while Mr Stephen Jeffrey Dadson and Mr Baron Isaac Mensah withdrew from the contest.

A total of 514 votes was cast, with two ballots rejected.

The atmosphere at the venue after the votes were counted was charged as supporters of the various candidates were seen either jubilating or leaving the premises with a very calm demeanour.

The supporters of the winning candidate took to the streets singing and drumming to celebrate the victory.

Paul Asare Ansah wins in Asuogyaman

Paul Asare Ansah polled 539 votes to win the Asuogyaman Constituency Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party at the delegates conference organised in the constituency at Apeguso in the Eastern Region.

The conference formed part of a nation-wide primaries being organised by the party for constituencies that it lost in the 2016 elections.

Kwame Adu Darkwa who challenged Ansah polled 131 votes.

In all, the NPP is organising such special primaries in six constituencies in the Eastern Region including Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Upper West Akim, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South and the Asuogyaman constituencies.

Philip Doe wins Obom-Domeabra Constituency

Mr Philip Edem Kobla Doe, has won the primaries for the Obom-Domeabra Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Doe who is a former Deputy Youth Organiser of the Constituency polled 150 votes to win Saturday’s primaries votes to beat Mr Mohammed Baba Dorrison, who had 113 votes, Mr Benjamin Adjetey Adjei Commey, got 52 votes, and Engineer Isaac Eshun 32.

The total ballot cast was 353 with four rejected votes and 27 unused ballots.

The winner would be contesting the incumbent National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Member of Parliament Ms Sophia Ackuako in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Doe expressed gratitude to God and the delegates for electing him to contest on the ticket of the NPP.

He pledged to honour his campaign promise and appealed to the other aspirants to join hands with him to achieve victory come 2020.

Mr Joseph Nyarni, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed gratitude to the delegates for the peaceful election and advised them to unite for victory in 2020.

The other aspirants also pledged their support for the Party and the winner to ensure victory.

Source: GNA