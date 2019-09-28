China is biggest foreign investor to Ghana – Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang, says China is the biggest foreign investor and trading partner to Ghana.

He mentioned some China-Ghana cooperative projects as hospitals, schools, fishing ports, water projects, factories, power plants and scholarships.

He said China’s support to Ghana was sincere and mutually beneficial without any strings attached, adding that, it was a win-win situation.

Ambassador Ting Wang said this at a reception to mark the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Accra on Friday.

The reception was graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other high ranking government officials, the Diplomatic Community, traditional leaders and captains of industry.

The celebration is observed by Chinese worldwide and the Chinese Community in Ghana was not left out as they exhibited splendid Chinese culture through medley of music and dance, with colourful attire to match.

Ambassador Ting Wang noted that China was also the biggest provider of human resource training to Ghanaians, especially through offering of scholarships for them to study in renowned universities in China.

“My visa section has issued 1,500 student visas to Ghanaians this year, out of which 310 are full scholarships provided by the Chinese government, “he said.

The Chinese Ambassador lauded Ghana government for hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying that it was a good idea and a good step in making the country an economic hub of Africa.

He expressed delight over the “Ghana Beyond Aid” vision of President Akufo-Addo’s government, and assured of Chinese government’s support towards realising in that ambition.

“I believe that with the great effort of Ghanaian people, and with the support of international development partners including; China, Ghana will surely make it beyond aid,” Mr Ting Wang said.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, who was the Guest Speaker, lauded China for being a great development partner to Ghana and Africa as a whole.

He acknowledged the friendship and diplomatic relations between China and Ghana, which dates back to 1960s.

He noted that over the past twenty years, trade between the two countries increased exponentially from a $100,000, 000 to $6.7 billion, adding that trade between the two countries last year alone amounted to $5.98 billion.

He noted that China’s import and export to Ghana were approximately $1.3 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively.

The Defence Minister noted that Ghana was modeling the industrial transformation of China through the government’s flagship programmes such as the One District-One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others.

He said with the various flagship programmes being implemented by Ghana Government would boost agriculture productivity and industrialization.

He congratulated the Chinese Community in Ghana and wished the Chinese government with good felicitation for the 70th Anniversary celebration.

Source: GNA