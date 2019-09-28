Vice President cuts sod for construction of new Ghana Army Headquarters

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia performed a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a new Ghana Army Headquarters Complex at Burma Camp.

The ultra-modern office complex will serve as the main administrative block to accommodate the entire staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, upon completion.

Dr Bawumia also commissioned the new Army Headquarters Annex, which contains 37 offices, three conference rooms and an Armoury and a kitchen, at the Burma Camp, as part of activities marking the 2019 Army Week celebration.

The new edifice is called “Odartey-Wellington Block”, in honour of the late Major General Neville Alexander Odartey-Wellington, who was the Army Commander from 1978 to 1979.

Vice President Bawumia, while addressing the men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces after a colourful parade at the 48 Engineers Regiment, Teshie, applauded the army for its professional attitude and being resolute in defending the nation against internal and external aggression.

He pledged government’s resolve to continue supporting the Military and other security agencies, in order to discharge their duties efficiently.

“It is clear that given the needed resources, our Army is ready to give off their best, holding nothing back, to make our country and themselves proud.

“I wish to assure you that the Government would continue to work closely with the Military High Command to ensure that your logistics and operational needs including equipment, clothing and accommodation are adequately met on time for both your internal and external operations,” the Vice President assured.

Dr Bawumia called for greater collaboration between the Military and other security agencies, noting that, the joint operations between the security agencies over the years, had yielded positive results, ensuring sanity in most troubled spots in the country.

He urged them to continue working closely with their civilian counterparts towards ensuring safety and security of the citizenry.

While commenting on the threat of terrorism in some neighbouring countries, Vice President Bawumia called for increased vigilance and assured of government’s commitment to resource the Military to effectively deal with such threats.

“It is important that the security agencies “redouble your intelligence gathering efforts and sharpen our readiness in order not to be taken by surprise.

“The Government on its part will do all within its means to ensure that you get the necessary training and logistics to carry out your counter terrorism operations,” he assured.

Source: GNA