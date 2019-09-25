Powerlifting President calls for corporate sponsorship

Mr. Godwill Agyemang, President of the Ghana Powerlifting Federation has called for corporate sponsorship for powerlifting, to help the sport to grow.

Mr. Agyemang, in his congratulatory message to Powerlifter Juliana Arkoh for winning four gold medals in the just ended Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Newfoundland, Canada, said the sport has the potential to lift high the image of Ghana, hence it must be given the needed support to grow.

Mr. Agyemang noted of government’s support through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority, but added that there was the need for more support as the team prepares for the African Championship.

“If corporate Ghana was to invest and support athletes, especially powerlifters, Ghana would be held in high esteem when it comes to that sport. Our major challenge is finance. As you know already, powerlifters need a lot of things to help them train, and one of such is food supplements and adequate training time and facilities,” he said.

“We have a lot of good powerlifters, who can get Ghana gold medals in various events and we need to pay more attention to them,” he added.

The African Championship is scheduled from 1st-6th October 2019.

Juliana Arkoh, 21, won gold in Squat, Bench press, Deadlift and the 105 class weight competition.

Source: GNA