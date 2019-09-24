Nanumba South NCCE holds whistleblowing forum

The Nanumba South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a community durbar at Lungni, to educate members of the public on whistleblowing mechanisms, as part of efforts to fight corruption in the country.

Religious leaders, traditional authorities, women and youth groups, and persons with disabilities, took part in the durbar.

The durbar formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme (ARAP) being undertaken with support from the European Union.

The ARAP focuses on public accountability and environmental governance to empower citizens, in contributing meaningfully towards reducing corruption and to deepen accountability in the country.

Mr Issahaku Mahamudu, the Nanumba South District Director of NCCE, who addressed the durbar at Lungni, called on all to join the fight against corruption in the society.

He said there is the need for law enforcement agencies to make corruption a high risk and low gain activity to discourage people from engaging in it.

Mr Ibrahim Abdul-Wahab, Nanumba South District Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), spoke against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal logging and wrongful application of agro-chemicals, saying such practices had long term negative effects on the environment and contributed to climate change.

He called on community members to take good care of the environment and report cases of environmental abuse to the EPA.

Sergeant Joshua Kofi Kada, who represented the Ghana Police Service, spoke about the importance of whistleblowers to the fight against corruption. He assured members of the community that their identities would be protected, when they provided information to the Police.

Mr Iddi Mustapha, who represented the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, took participants through the Whistleblowers Act.

Participants at the event agreed that all should shun tribalism and cronyism, because they destroyed society.

Source: GNA