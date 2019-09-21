MTN and Ericsson launch Mobile Money Open API platform

MTN and Ericsson have launched Mobile Money Open Access Programming Interface (API) platform in Ghana to give entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop revenue-generating applications.

The Open API platform will enable developers and programmers to get free access to MTN Mobile Money propriety software platform.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive, MTN, said developers could also access it, create products that ease payment options and leverage the MTN clients registered on Mobile Money.

It said, “As part of the new agreement, MTN will grant access to third parties to its Mobile Access Programming Interface (API) powered by Ericsson Wallet platform.”

It said Ericsson’s Wallet Platform brings easy-to-use, next-generation mobile financial services to MTN customers.

The statement quoted Mr Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, saying, “The ease to spend, spend and receive money using a mobile phone is becoming an essential part of people’s lives.”

“Our new partnership with MTN in Ghana aims to develop a more open, easy and accessible mobile money network. Ericson is driving this change of making mobile money more open by collaborating with MTN to advance secure, flexible platforms that help build an interconnected and transparent financial ecosystem,” it added.

Ericsson is providing MTN a flexible, reliable and efficient m-commerce solution that includes Ericsson Wallet platform, systems integration, operational support and solution development.

The platform will allow users to store, transfer and withdraw money, pay merchants and utility providers as well as use financial services like savings and loans.

Source: GNA