Celebration of our World Champions is inspiration for the youth – Azumah Nelson

Azumah Nelson former World Boxing Council (WBC) Featherweight and Super Featherweight champion has said the book titled “Celebration of our champions” is an inspiration for the younger generation to attain greatness.

The book authored by seasoned sports journalist Mr. Ekow Asmah’s brought to bear the work of the ten world champions produced by Ghana.

Azumah, who is a Hall of Famer made this known in Accra at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra after Mr.Asmah launched the 3rd edition of the book, which chronicles the life of Ghana’s greatest boxers and the feat they chalked for the nation.

According to Azumah, it was long overdue for someone to write about the heroics of boxing legends like himself, D.K. Poison, Ike Quartey and the many world Champions the country has produced.

“We are happy to be alive to witness this occasion, with a book that spells out clearly what we have achieved through boxing and how we did it.

“It has been long overdue and I can tell you for a fact that this book would be a propeller for the younger generations.

“They will fight and work hard after reading and watching such a masterpiece, it will raise some sense of awareness in them that when you work hard you would be recognized while you are alive,” he said.

According to the 31st greatest pound for pound boxer of all times in the boxing record ranking, the author, Mr. Asmah needs to be lauded for the detailed work he has done.

“I will use this day to thank Mr. Asmah for all his time and effort to put this together, this is a great piece and a must-read book for all generations, and i encourage more of such for the coming generations to be inspired.

“Ghana abounds with great boxing talents but just need a bit of inspiration to fight forward to attain greater heights”.

The memorable event, which was organised by Spark Golden Media Consult (SGMC) saw important dignitaries and Diplomatic corps as well as federation presidents and the Ministry of Youth and Sports gracing the occasion.

Source: GNA