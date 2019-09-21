Home / Sports / Seven to contest for GFA president

Seven to contest for GFA president

7 hours ago

Seven individuals have filed to contest for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as at the close of nominations on Friday, September 20.

The election is billed for October 25.

The seven candidates were; Mr. George Afriyie, Mr. Kurt Okraku, Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr. Adomako Mensah, Mr. Kojo Yankah and Madam Amanda Clinton.

All the candidates submitted their forms on Friday, September 20, at the secretariat of the GFA.

The forms according to the statutes of the GFA would be reviewed between 18th-25th September, before vetting on September 26 and October 1.

The candidates would know their faith on October 10.

Source: GNA

