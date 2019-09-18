MTN Ghana tackles mobile money fraud

MTN Ghana has beefed up security to protect mobile money users from fraudulent activities and ensure customers have enhanced experience as the telecommunication company continues to invest in infrastructure expansion and improved services.

Some security measures being outlined by the company to protect its 14 million registered subscribers include re-introduction of ‘allow cash out’ menu, introduction of agent identification and code as well as increased public education.

It has also fortified its already robust IT system which allows technicians to deal swiftly reported cases of fraud mobile money irrespective of one’s location.

Speaking at a regional Editors’ forum in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital Nii Adortey Mingle, MTN General Manager – Regional Sales Northern Ghana, warned mobile money users to be vigilant and never disclose their four-digit personal identification number.

“I want to add that do not entertain a call concerning your personal accounts, don’t entertain any call about your money,” he said.

He also urged individuals transacting money mobile to double check the name of any recipient before sending the money through them.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, said, “It is a crime to pre-register a sim card” and urged the public to report any MTN agent who engaged in the act.

The forum, organised by MTN, was to update editors about the company’s operations during the year and highlighted some achievements and challenges over the period. It also made projections into the future.

Mr Koranteng said the company has invested $160 million in infrastructure expansion and improvement in several projects including deployment of 350 Greenfield and 100 rural sites countrywide.

It also paid GH¢1.3 billion as tax revenue to Ghana Revenue Authority in 2018 and GHC 184 million to telecommunication regulators – National Communication Authority and Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications.

The total amount paid to government amounted to GH¢1.48 billion.

“MTN Ghana spent GH¢825 million in improving our IT sector, recorded GH¢1.15 billion from the IPO launched with 127,000 Ghanaians. We have implemented 1,110 3G site and 254 4G upgrades,” Mr Koranteng said.

However, he expressed worry that MTN continues to experience more than 100 fibre cuts every month, disrupting network telecommunication services and hampering smooth operations of businesses.

He said the company spends GHC 6,634.83 to repair a single fibre cut and by the end of January 2019 it had spent over GH¢677,577’63 fixing 102 fibre cut incidents.

He said from January to date, MTN has experienced 822 fibre cuts and projected the figure might climb beyond thousand by the end of the year.

In 2018, the company recorded about 1,142 fibre cuts.

The cuts have been blamed on road constructions which tops with 49 percent whiles while private developers follow with 37 percent.

Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Company accounted for seven percent of cable cuts.

Source: GNA