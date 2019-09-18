Ghana government urged to facilitate automation of revenue collection

Professor William Baah-Boateng, Head of Economics Department, University of Ghana, has called on government to fast-track the implementation of revenue collection automation to reduce leakages at local assembles and agencies.

He said this would enable the local government to generate more funds internally to support their activities and ease the financial burden on central government.

Prof Baah-Boateng said this at a validation forum on a study titled: “Promoting a friendly business environment at the local government level in Ghana.”

The study amongst others sought to provide an outlook of the business environment at the local level, information sharing and decision-making, impact of the levels and fee of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) on performance.

He said if revenue mobilization efforts are effective, the MMDAs would be well resourced to embark on developmental projects with little support from the central government.

Sharing the findings of the study which focuses was on the Greater Accra Region and other neighboring towns, he said, 81.9 per cent of the respondents, said facilities to facilitate business operations such as toilets, water and waste management were lacking.

Prof Baah-Boateng said the study revealed that 96 per cent of the local business operators interviewed said the MMDAs does not involve them in policy-making.

On the needs of local businesses, he said, they needed well-functioning traffic lights, drainage facilities, streets lights, online payment system for levies and effective transport system.

Prof Baah-Boateng said to promote effective planning, the MMDAs should communicate its plans and policies with stakeholders at the local level to strengthen and establish a cordial relationship between the two parties.

He urged the MMDAs and Regional Coordinating Councils to hold regular stakeholder dialogues to deliberate on pertinent issues of interest to both parties.

Mrs Julie Kazagui, the Specialist for Employers Activities, International Labour Organisation (ILO), said to support employer organisations in the formulation of an advocacy program, the ILO has developed the “Environment Sustainable Enterprise” for assessing the business environment.

She said the assessment takes into account factors that are essential for economic and sustainable economic activities that were not analysed.

Mrs Kazagui said for the ILO to achieve its mandate of promoting standards, fundamental principles and rights at work, it needed government and employer associations that are independent to promote their interests.

Source: GNA