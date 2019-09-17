Assin Fosu Divisional Crime Officer, four others implicated

DSP Daniel Dartey, the Assin Fosu Divisional Crime Officer, and four other officers have been implicated in the corruption allegation leveled against them by the committee set up to investigate the matter.

The committee, headed by the Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Rueben Asiwoko stated in its investigations that there were issues surrounding the Divisional Crime Officer and the four other officers.

It has, therefore, made five recommendations, three of which had been forwarded to the national headquarters for approval before implementation.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday August 15, 2019, the Regional Police Command established a committee to investigate the allegations of corruption and unprofessional conduct leveled against the Assin Fosu police.

Briefing the media on the development of the case, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awini, the Regional Commander, said the recommendations of the committee would be strictly followed.

He said the recommendation would help the cause of carrying out policing effectively and efficiently in the Assin Fosu enclave.

“The concerns of the youth association, we believe, when we carry out these recommendations will be addressed and our personnel on the ground should also be able to carry out their work with much more professionalism”, he said.

COP Awini said the recommendations of the committee encouraged the Regional Police administration to conduct regular intelligence led swoops at narcotic camps in Assin Fosu and its environs while undertaking regular education to educate the public on their rights.

He said the committee as part of its work met with various stakeholders in the Assin enclave including chiefs, opinion leaders, members of the Assin Youth Association (AYA) and some victims of alleged Police unprofessional conduct.

COP Awini expressed regret that some key witnesses who could have helped to link other Police officers to the case failed to turn up to meet the committee.

He commended the committee and all stakeholders who supported and cooperated with the committee to carry out its work for a good work done.

Source: GNA