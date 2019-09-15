Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry Report ready for publication – Minister

The Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says Government has submitted the report and white paper on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry for gazzetting and publication.

The move is in accordance with Article 280 Clause three of the 1992 Constitution.

The Commission of Inquiry was established on February 8, this year, by President Akufo-Addo to make a full, faithful and impartial enquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31.

“After a careful study, Government has issued a white paper together with the report itself, and has elected to publish it in accordance with the Constitution,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated.

The Commission of Inquiry submitted its report to President Akufo-Addo on March 14,2019.

Source: GNA