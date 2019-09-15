Government committed to improving healthcare infrastructure – Minister

Mr Kwaku Agemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, has said that government is committed to improving quality healthcare infrastructure for national development.

He said the Ministry was committing funds especially in the newly created regions and other deprived areas in their bid to provide quality and overall healthcare to meet the Sustainable Development Goal three.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said this on Friday at the induction ceremony for the newly qualified medical and dental practitioners in Accra in honour of Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom, a patriot and an icon of the medical profession in the country.

The 378 were from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology- School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Cape Coast- School of Medical Sciences and the University for Development Studies- School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The Minister said the health needs of the country were paramount for the growth of the economy, hence the need for the government to invest in the sector for improved and sustained health care delivery.

Mr Agyemang-Manu indicated that the Ministry was engaging stakeholders in the sector on ways of improving on their conditions of service to ensure good and quality healthcare delivery in the country.

“We, as a ministry with other stakeholders, are also engaging the leadership of the health sector workforce on how to improve on their conditions of service so that they can deliver adequate healthcare for our people,” he said.

He advised the inductees to honour anywhere they were posted in the country, adding that wherever they were posted, they should accept it in good faith and see it as service to mankind.

Dr Frank Ankobea, President, Ghana Medical Association, advised the new inductees to emulate the virtues and exemplary life of the venerable Dr Emmanuel Evans- Anfom, whom the ceremony was in honour of.

He said the life and patriotic service of Dr Evans-Anfoh was a shining example for them to follow.

He advised them to abide by the code of ethics of the profession and uphold it at all times and execute their duty with dignity and respect for all.

Dr Evans-Anfom was a founding member of the GMA and became its President. He was a fellow of the association, the highest form of honour the association bestowed on its venerable and well-deserving heroes.

Professor P.K. Nyame, the Chairman of Ghana Medical and Dental Council, administered the Hippocratic Oath to the inductees to discharge their duties professionally.

He advised them to abide by the code of ethics of the medical and dental profession and uphold it at all time.

He called on government and civil societies to deal with quack doctors and fake medicines in the system, adding that, it was bringing the name of the service into disrepute.

Source: GNA