Seven suspected illegal miners arrested in the Western North Region

The Operation Vanguard Personnel said they have arrested seven suspected illegal miners in a two-day patrol, within the general area of Bodi District in the Western North Region.

The suspects, who were all locals, have been handed over to the local police.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

“All the seven have since been granted bail and are awaiting court dates for their cases.

For the time being, the Taskforce prosecutor in the Western Region will continue to monitor the case closely,” the statement said.

The statement said in other operations conducted since September 1, some 29 suspected illegal miners have been arrested in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

It said three Chinese nationals who were apprehended in the Amansie Central District have been handed over to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

It added that the 26 other suspects made up of 13 Nigeriens and 13 locals were handed over to the IMCIM and local police respectively.

“In addition to the suspects that were picked up, a number of equipment were also seized; two excavators, a Mitsubishi pick-up truck, a heavy wielding machine, 17 changfans, a locally manufactured rifle and several miscellaneous tools were confiscated from the suspected illegal miners and a number of abandoned sites,” the statement added.

Source: GNA