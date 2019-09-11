Work to commence on Atebubu-Kwame Danso road – Regional Minister

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister has announced the commencement of work, on the 31km Atebubu-Kwame Danso and other road projects in the region.

Mr. Amoakohene announced this when he addressed a maiden Bono East Regional Town Hall meeting, at the Valley View University auditorium, Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The one-day event was the fourth in the series nationwide under the auspices of the Ministry of Information on the theme “Accounting for Financial Sector Resolution, Jobs and Agriculture.”

It brought the region’s Municipal, District Chief Executives (MDCEs) together, to make evidence-based presentations to the people, on key developmental projects within their respective jurisdictions.

The Atebubu-Kwame Danso road was supposed to be completed within two years by a Wa-based road construction firm, A.N Ghanaem Limited at the cost of GH¢32.5 million.

It was designed to be a single-seal bituminous surface dressing and single-dash carriage two-way road, when the late President Evans Atta Mills broke grounds to that effect in early April 2011, while he was on a three-day working visit to the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

The work then started by the contractor, was abandoned after sometime even before ex-President John Dramani Mahama completed the four-year term of President Mills and remained so since.

The other roads, Mr. Amoakohene said, were the Kintampo-Abease-Prang, Jema Nkwanta-Nkoranza, Atebubu-Kumfia-Fakwasi- Dromankese-Busanya and Atebubu town roads.

The Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atebubu-Amanten, added that works will soon resume on the Yeji, Dromankese Nkoranza and Busunya towns’ roads.

“We must unite in peaceful co-existence to build a region, where everyone will have access to quality healthcare, quality and affordable education, good roads, potable water, decent housing, clean environment, electricity and lucrative employment,” he said.

Source: GNA