President sacks CEO of National Youth Authority, two deputies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated with immediate effect the appointment of the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Mr Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri.

The appointment of the two Acting deputies of the Authority, Mr Bright Acheampong and Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng have been terminated also.

In separate communications issued on Tuesday by Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports to the three officials, the trio have been directed to hand over their offices to the Director of Technical Projects of the NYA, Mr Emmanuel Andaman-Mensah by Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

The Daily Statesman privately-owned newspaper reported last Saturday that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare had ordered Mr Emmanuel Asigri to resign following her receipt of a petition against the NYA CEO for breaching procurement procedures.

The paper reported that the matter was referred to the Public Procurement Authority and the National Security for investigation.

Source: GNA