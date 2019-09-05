Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly secures 550-acre land for agriculture free zone

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has secured a 550 – acre land to serve as an agricultural village to give strong support to agriculture in the Metropolis.

The land located at Ankaful has been secured with wire mesh, while mechanised bore holes with solar panel drilled to ensure constant supply of water for irrigation.

Though not predominantly a farming area, the Metropolis has about 30 major farming communities, which serve as food basket for the people, but that is being threatened by rapid urbanisation.

It is prudent therefore that the Assembly prioritises farming by demarcating agriculture free zones and institute measures to support animal rearing and crop production to ensure strong food security in the Metropolis.

Mr Ernest Arthur, CCMA Mayor who made this known said the initiative formed part of the Assembly’s resolve to complement the Government’s agricultural revolution flagship programme “Planting for Food and Jobs” (PFJ) for it to have a meaningful impact in the Metropolis.

Apart from variety of food crop cultivation, the land would be used for the rearing of animals.

He was speaking at the Assembly’s maiden meet the press, which was themed “The Akufo Addo governance impact, Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in Focus”.

The meeting was attended by Heads of Institutions and Agencies, MMDCEs and the general public and focused on educating people on the policies and programmes of the government, spearheaded by the Assembly to deepen democracy at the grassroots.

According to the Mayor, farmers would be supplied with subsidised farming inputs and crop seedlings with free extension services to enhance their farming methods for improved yields.

Additionally, he said a big warehouse was being constructed under the one District, one Warehouse project for the storage of agricultural products.

On education, Mr. Arthur mentioned a number of interventions and infrastructural development, which was undertaken by the Assembly to ensure effective teaching and learning for improved education.

They include; construction of teachers’ bungalow, distribution of double desks to basic schools, completion of six unit classroom block at Ekon, Bessakrom and Efutu Kokwado respectively and the renovation of the Metropolitan Education office of GES among others.

He said the Assembly assisted the Metro Education Directorate with about GHc100, 000.00 to conduct mock examination for BECE candidates since 2017.

He said contracts were awarded for the renovation of the Cape Coast Town Hall and the Jubilee Park respectively into modern structures, while abandoned tourist facilities in the Metropolis would be renovated.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister said Government despite inheriting a challenging situation was on course in delivering on its promise to the people of Cape Coast.

He said they were committed to tackling poverty, unemployment, sanitation and health issues.

Source: GNA