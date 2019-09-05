Police shoots and kills 50-year-old man

The Police at Kwabeng in the Eastern Region has shot and killed a 50 year old man who went to threaten police officers with a machete at the Kwabeng Police Station.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for autopsy, whiles investigation into the issue continues.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the development, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, said at about 12.00 mid-day on Sunday, September 1, the man who was killed identified only as Owusu, attempted to slash the police officers on duty and some visitors who were present but they were able to escape.

The two officers present could not calm the situation and so called for reinforcement from the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWATT).

DSP Tetteh said immediately the SWAT team arrived at the scene, Owusu who was suspected to be mentally challenged furiously attacked one of the officers of the SWAT team and a Sergeant (Name withheld) who tried to defend himself shot the man leading to his death.

Source: GNA