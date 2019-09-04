GES to recruit newly trained teachers 

The Ghana Education Service (GES) would be recruiting qualified trained teachers for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“Qualified candidates should complete the application form and upload the relevant certificates on www.gespromotions.gov.gh on or before September 15,” the press release indicated.

The candidates must have completed and passed the final year College of Education Examination for especially those who completed 2018-2019 academic year.

A press release signed by Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker, Director of Human Resource and copied to the Ghana News Agency gave these information.

It said candidates should have also completed the mandatory National Service, passed the Teacher licensure Examination and be prepared to work at wherever he or she would be posted to, by the GES.

The release said persons who did not meet all the four criteria stated above would not be short listed.

“There are also limited vacancies for graduates with Early Childhood-Basic Education who meet the above criteria for consideration,” it news release added.

Source: GNA