Ghana to get National Monitoring and Evaluation policy

A national policy on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) will soon be presented to cabinet for approval, Mr Daniel Essel, the Resource Mobilization and Administrative Officer of the Ghana Monitoring and Evaluation Forum (GMEF), said on Tuesday.

Modalities are being worked out to finalise the draft policy, being spearheaded by the GMEF, a civil society organisation which seeks to strengthen policy programme and delivery in the country.

The policy will provide a realistic guideline that will strengthen efficiency and effectiveness in the conduct and use of M&E information for ensuring that public sector goals, objectives and national development are achieved.

Mr Essel said the M&E policy is an integral component of nation building as it remains a critical tool to fight corruption, create jobs and reduce poverty.

Speaking at the opening session of a day’s workshop on M&E for selected farmers drawn from the various districts and municipalities in the Bono Region, held at Abesim, near Sunyani, Mr Essel said Ghana ought to develop appropriate strategies for evaluating the nation’s policies and systems to facilitate accelerated national development.

The GMEF with support from the UNICEF organised the forum which was attended by about 70 farmers in cereals, vegetables and other food crop production.

Mr Essel said M&E cuts across all sectors of the economy, hence the need to identify, and build the capacities of smallholders farmers, especially women farmers to empower them to properly monitor and evaluate their farm work for improved food production and sustainability.

This will enable the farmers to also participate actively in decision making, national policy formulation and implementation.

Mrs Dede Bedu-Addo, the Coordinator of GMEF, said effective M&E would enable farmers to ensure the proper application of fertilisers and related agro-chemicals at stipulated intervals to increase productivity.

She expressed the hope that with support from partners, the GMEF would be able to extend the education to cover more farmers in the country, and expressed gratitude to the UNICEF for its continuous support.

Mrs Bedu-Addo advised the farmers to attend to the expectations of the workshop, and go back and apply the knowledge they have acquired to impact on their farming activities.

Source: GNA