Government says GH¢3b road projects to start nationwide

Government has announced plans to start road infrastructural development in the second half of the year, amounting to GH¢3 billion.

Road projects are expected to see a major boost nationwide upon the resumption of the cocoa roads projects.

It will be recalled that cocoa road projects were discontinued for audit and re-scoping and proper alignment of funds to execute them.

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, announced this at a media briefing in Accra.

He said upon completion of the audit exercise, some road projects have been terminated and others re-scoped, while others have been handed over to the proper agencies such as Highways and Urban Roads to execute.

He said funding is being made available for the commencement of those projects, with the assurance that contractors would be paid for work done.

He said more than three billion Ghana cedis of cocoa roads are set to commence under the new programme in cocoa growing areas across the country.

Other road projects funded through the Central Government budget and road fund are expected to pick up during the year, he added.

He said the LEKMA roads and others have already been given out on contract and contractors are already mobilising to site.

Source: GNA