President Akufo-Addo tours Western, Central Regions this week

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, July 23, resume his national tours with a visit to the Central and Western Regions.

The President’s tour will give him an opportunity to interact with citizens, stakeholders and opinion leaders, inspect ongoing development projects as well as cut sod for new projects to commence.

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, at a media briefing in Accra, said the President will kick off the tour on Tuesday, July 23 in Shama in the Western Region, with a sod-cutting ceremony for work to start on second expansion factory works on a company called Twiford Limited.

The President will also commission Ghana Gas projects in Esiama, meet chiefs and people at town-hall meetings, as well as cut sod for a fish landing breach at Axim.

Consequently, President Akufo-Addo will cut sod for work to commence on Prestea Town roads before leaving for the Central Region.

In the Central Region, the President will also cut sod for the construction of a fish landing beach at Moree and join the chiefs and people of some fishing communities in the Region in durbars.

The President will return to Accra on Saturday after the Panafest festivities at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The tour of the seventh and eighth Regions this year, is aimed at giving the President an opportunity to hear first-hand from the people and commit to the remaining parts of the administration’s agenda.

Source: GNA