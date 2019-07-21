Mion MP says he will continue to focus on social services

Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, has assured his constituents of continuing to work to address issues of water, roads and health in the area.

He said even though through his leadership, some of the critical needs of the constituency has been met, a lot more is to be done, hence his decision to prioritise health, water and roads to improve the standard of living of the people.

Mr. Abdul-Aziz gave the assurance when he submitted his nomination forms to the Mion Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at SanMr. Abdul-Aziz is chasing a second term in office and has to beat one other aspirant during the parliamentary primaries in the area to stand on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Abdul-Aziz spoke about his chances during the parliamentary primaries saying, “I am very confident that, I am going to win. I don’t have any doubt about it. I’m going to win to serve my people.”

He thanked his constituents for the opportunity to represent them in Parliament, while expressing confidence that they would continue to support him as he works to address the needs of the area.

Source: GNA