Don’t let substance abuse end your career – NYA

Madam Bernice Naa Adjeley Mensah, an Officer at the National Youth Authority (NYA), has advised young people in sports, to stay away from substance abuse, because that could end their career prematurely.

She said using illegal substances to enhance performance offered no benefit and would only land them in trouble with law enforcing agencies and eventually bringing their careers to an abrupt end.

Madam Mensah gave the advice at a day’s workshop organized by management of the Ho Night Street Soccer.

She urged them to be agents of change in the society and help change the negative perception of the area, known for drug abuse and social vices.

Mr. Cephas Setorwu, acting Volta Regional Director, National Sports Authority (NSA), urged the youth to be disciplined in their chosen fields of endeavour.

He asked them to desist from alcoholism and adopt healthy lifestyles if they were to “climb and stay on the ladder of success” in sports.

Mr. Kenneth Kponnor, Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) asked the youth to take advantage of registering for the Ghana card, as it could either give or deny them access to some sporting clubs in the country and beyond.

He said soon Ghanaian sportsmen without Ghana card would not be recruited by any sporting clubs.

Mr. Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer, Volta Regional Police Command, bemoaned the state of indiscipline among the youth in the Anlorkordzi community during match days.

He said the police command is making available, adequate police personnel during match days and cautioned against acts of indiscipline.

Mr. Dogbatse said there would be no compromises, should anyone be caught dealing in drugs in the area.

Source: GNA