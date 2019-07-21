Methodist Church Ghana remains committed to biblical tenets – Most Reverend Boafo

The Methodist Church Ghana (MCG) says it disassociates itself from the unanimous decision by the British Methodist Conference (BMC) to go beyond recognition and acknowledgement, to regularising same-sex, cohabitation and divorce in the church.

It said same-sex relationships are neither supported by biblical teaching nor can the Bible’s position be revised to support it, hence the MCG rejects any revisionist interpretations of the Bible, that seeks to make same-sex relationships permissible, a decision which clearly goes against biblical teachings.

The MCG said the church remains committed to its biblical tenets, and has not amended her position on marriage, as a covenant between one man and one woman, neither does it permit cohabitation by unmarried couples, nor encourages divorce by Christians.

The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Boafo, the presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, who made this known at a press conference in Accra, said the decision of the British Conference is a very sad development for Methodism worldwide, given the fact that the root of the faith laid in that country.

The press conference, he said, is to clarify some emerging issues suggesting that the MCG is bound by the unanimous decision of the British Conference, which was held in Birmingham from June 29 to July 4, 2019.

He said being an autonomous Conference since 1961, with its own leadership, the MCG is not bound by the BMC’s decision, but is saddened by such a conclusion.

Rev Boafo said the church is particularly concerned with the trending report on Adom TV, that seeks to create the impression that the MCG is bound by the decision made by the BMC.

He asked the public to disregard all allusions to the fact that, this has to do with the wider Methodist family and that the decision does not affect the MCG’s doctrinal position on sexuality or any other issue for that matter.

He said the church believes that marriage is ordained by God.

The presiding Bishop said the church has asked its ministers, lay preachers, evangelists and other agents to ensure that this institution is preserved within the context of God’s word, making sexuality a sacred act for the expression of love, within long-term covenanted relationships, with responsibilities and privileges defined both by law and by faith.

He said the MCG has maintained a working relationship with the British Conference as the “Mother Church,” that gave birth to the MCG, and it is for this reason that, its leadership and that of the British, participated in each other’s conferences and activities, and shared that heritage with Methodist churches in other parts of West Africa.

Rev Boafo assured all members of the MCG community, that the Methodist Church Ghana, remains unashamedly, a church that believes in the authority of the Bible and stands by the Wesleyan teaching on scriptural holiness.

He added that, it is never impossible for God to use Africans or believers in the United Kingdom to turn things around to his glory, saying “we do not hate homosexuals, but we do not believe that it is possible to opt for that lifestyle and be christian according to the teachings of the Bible.”

He said the leadership of the MCG would communicate its position on the issue to the British Conference’s office at a later date, and continue to engage with them on matters affecting their members and personnel who worship under the jurisdiction of the British Conference.

Source: GNA