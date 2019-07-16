Fomena, Kumawu abandoned hospital projects to be completed this year

Construction works on a 120 bed hospital facility for the Kumawu District Hospital in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region, left abandoned from September last year, after its construction started in 2015, would commence in the next three weeks, according to Mr. Agyemang Manu, Minster for Health.

Additionally, the Fomena Hospital project, also with the same bed capacity which begun in 2015 and stalled in 2017, would also be revisited and both projects would see completion by the end of the year, he disclosed.

He added that, the two projects, which were abandoned when they were nearing completion, are among other district hospitals at Dodowa, Sekondi, Abetifi, and Garu-Tempane, earmarked to be constructed with a $175 million United Kingdom (UK) Fund.

Addressing a health stakeholders’ meeting at Kumawu, the capital of Sekyere Kumawu District, the Minister said the two projects have been selected for completion, with a total of $38 million, and that, NMS Infrastructure Limited Company, the initial contractors would go back to work and finish the projects.

The Health Minister said the intervention is to ensure the timely completion of the two projects, intended to provide access to quality healthcare to the millions of residents in the catchment area, and affirm government’s commitment to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) -3, which seeks to achieve universal health coverage for all persons.

‘‘Our vision and focus as a government is to bridge the equity gap with regard to access to healthcare and also help improve access to maternal, child neonatal, adolescent health and nutrition services,’’ he noted.

Paramount Chief and Elders of the Kumawu Traditional Area, the District Health Directorate and local government officials, also attended the meeting.

The meeting formed part of the Health Minister’s four day tour of the Region, to facilitate strategic engagements with the sector stakeholders, in order to have a firm assessment of the health needs of the people and develop sustainable solutions.

Source: GNA