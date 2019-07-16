Kidnappers of Canadian’s trial adjourned to July 29

An Accra High Court hearing the case involving eight persons accused of kidnapping two Canadian girls has adjourned the matter to July 29, 2019.

The court adjourned the trial on Monday morning, after counsel for the Seidu Abubakar told the court that he was yet to ensure that the Attorney General’s (AG) Office is served with the bail application for his client.

Mr Andy Vortia, Counsel for Seidu, was expected to have filed a formal application for bail for the court to look at it and the prosecution to respond.

The court presided over by Justice George Buadi ordered the Counsel to go back and serve the AG and come back on July 29.

At the previous sitting, the court granted leave to the prosecution to publish the pictures of two persons, known as Mohammed and Derry believed to be hiding in Kumasi and are allegedly linked to the kidnapping, in the dailies as well as any social media platform of the state security apparatus.

The Court also ordered counsel for Seidu Abubakar, to make a formal application for bail for the prosecution to respond.

The eight accused are before the court for the allegedly kidnapping two Canadians nationals Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chilly, in Kumasi, on June 4.

They are Sampson Aghalor, alias Romeo, Elvis Ojiyorwe and Jeff Omarsar, all Nigerians, while Yusif Yakubu, Abdul Nasir, Seidu Abubakar, alias NBA, Safianu Abubakar, and Abdul Rahman Suleimana, all Ghanaians

They have since been remanded into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations. Their pleas have not been taken as investigations continue.

Source: GNA