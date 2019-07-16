Operation Vanguard arrests 50 suspected illegal miners 

Operation Vanguard Personnel have apprehended some 50 suspected illegal miners in the Western and Eastern regions in various operations conducted over the past week.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said on Saturday, July 13, Operation Vanguard personnel in the Western Region apprehended 16 suspected Chinese illegal miners in the area of Enchi Kwahu in the Aowin District together with five excavators they have been using in their operations.

It said the 34 other suspected illegal miners were arrested in the East Akim Municipality in the Eastern Region on Friday.

The statement said the suspects, who were made up of both locals and foreigners, were apprehended in Asiakwa.

“Nine of the suspects- locals, were handed over to civil police at Kibi for prosecution while the others -16 Chinese, 22 Guinean and three Burkinabe nationals and the five excavators have been handed over to Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining for further action.

“Though the Taskforce has been receiving assistance through tip offs from some locals, others have also resorted to providing safe havens for illegal miners.

“These illegal miners have rented accommodations within various areas where galamsey is rampant and are wreaking havoc on our water bodies and forests.

“Operation Vanguard is, therefore, calling on the traditional leadership and locals to help flash out these unlicensed operators and their collaborators.

“In other operations conducted from Vanguard’s Forward Operating Base in the Central Region, a total of 94 Changfan branded water pumping machines were destroyed”, the statement said.

Source: GNA