Ghana holds bilateral discussions with South Korea

Ghana and South Korea have held a meeting to deliberate on the ten points Industrial Transformational and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

As part of the initial steps to initiate the discussion, the two countries have agreed to invite the business community in South Korea to invest in Ghana.

These discussions took place in Accra, when Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs held a bilateral discussion with Madam Kang Kyung-Wha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea.

The meeting, which assembled other sector ministers including Finance, Health, Agriculture, Education, and Energy formed part of a three-day African tour by the Korean Envoy.

Madam Botchwey, recounted that the relationship between Ghana and South Korea has grown steadily since the two established diplomatic ties in 1977.

She said the historic visit of Former United General Secretary-General Mr Ban Ki-Moon, when he was South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Minister in 2006 contributed to the growth of the two countries.

Madam Botchwey explained that, the friendship between the two nations cuts across political, economic, scientific, technical, educational, and cultural adding that South Korea has contributed to Ghana’s socio-economic development especially in the area of human resource.

Touching on some of the support, she said the Korea-Exim Bank provided funding important projects including the Wa water Supply, Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, the Prestea-Kumasi Power Project and the Dawhenya integrated Rural Development Project.

The Minister congratulated the Government of South Korea for its determination to work with other partners towards the achievement of complete denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula.

Madam Kyung-Wha congratulated the Government of Ghana for been chosen to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area,

She commended Ghana for taking up economic transformational policies that would facilitate growth and sustainability and assured that South Korea would share her development experience in agriculture, education and other fields with Ghana.

Source: GNA