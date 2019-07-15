Teamwork is critical to achieve government priority projects – Minister

Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has implored management and staff of the Ministry to work together to achieve its common goals and government priority projects.

He urged them to eschew backbiting and any other tendencies that could reduce efficiency and productivity at the workplace.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh gave the advice the close of a three-day mid-year review workshop at Tutu-Akuapim in the Eastern Region.

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Abraham Otabil, Head of Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Minister stressed the need for inter-sectoral collaboration for smooth facilitation and timely delivery of government priority projects.

The mid-year review meeting was, among other things, to assess the performance of the Ministry and come out with innovative initiatives, to ensure the key priority areas of the Ministry are achieved.

Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of forestry, tasked the management of the Lands Commission, to adopt pragmatic ways of solving land related challenges, especially land title registration.

This, he said, would help to promote goodwill between the Commission and citizens.

Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director at the Ministry, underscored the importance of the meeting, noting that, it enabled agencies under the Ministry to deliberate on critical issues and assess its general performance.

Management and staff of the agencies under the Ministry that attended the meeting included; the Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission, Lands Commission and the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation.

Others were the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Ghana Boundary Commission, Minerals Development Fund Secretariat, Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands and Plantations Development Fund Board.

Present at the meeting included a Deputy Minister in charge of Mines Naana Eyiah and the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr kwadwo Owusu Afriyie and acting Director General of the Geological Survey Authority, Dr. Daniel Boamah.

Source: GNA