Eight persons pick forms for Anlo NDC Parliamentary Primaries

Eight persons including a woman have picked nomination forms to contest the Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Anlo constituency of the Volta Region.

Mr. Tsikata Hope Selasi, the Constituency Secretary of the Party told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that seven aspirants earlier, picked forms before another joined on Friday ahead of close of nominations.

He indicated that, the incumbent Member of Parliament and former Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Kofi Humado has decided not to bid for another term.

Former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Boss, Madam Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, will face a Senior Research Fellow with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana Dr. Collins Ahorlu in what some delegates described as a “tough race.’’

Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, former Executive Assistant to the Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum during former President Mahama’s regime, and a businessman, Mr. Joseph Agbeko Kpogoh are all optimistic of representing the Constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC.

Other aspirants are; Mr. Richard Kwame, Mr. EK Bright Demordzi, Mr. Goyimwole Enumeko Kpodo and Emmanuel Amey Azameti.

Until his decision not to contest again, Mr. Kofi Humado in 2004, contested and won the Anlo Parliamentary seat and has since been a Member of Parliament for the area.

In 2005 Mr. Humado served on many of the Parliamentary Committees including, Special Committee on Poverty Reduction Strategy (Chairman), Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Deputy Ranking Member of Select Committee on Science and Environment.

He was appointed the Minister of Youth and Sports by the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Source: GNA