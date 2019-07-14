German inflation rises to 1.6% in June 

Inflation in Germany rose slightly in June to 1.6 per cent above the level of the same month last year, the Federal Statistics Office reported on Thursday.

In May, inflation was still 1.4 per cent.

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose by 0.3 per cent in June.

According to the government statisticians, one major reason for the rise in inflation was higher prices for package holidays: they rose sharply by 6.1 per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

However, there was also a calendar effect on the June inflation rate as the popular Whitsun holidays fell this year in the month, while they were in May in 2018.

By contrast, the rise in energy prices weakened to 2.5 per cent. Items that were more expensive than a year ago were district heating, natural gas and electricity.

Source: dpa