We have failed Ghanaians and I take full responsibility – Dede Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew, Captain of the Black Stars, has said, the team has disappointed Ghanaians and he will bear the full responsibility as the leader.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the Fenerbache forward noted that, though the team worked hard with the aim of winning the ultimate at this year’s continental event, one would not be wrong to say they have failed the entire country.

“Yes, we have failed considering the motive for this tournament, we came into this tournament to win gold but here we are exiting at this stage.

“This is not the time to blame anyone else but I as a leader of the team, I take full responsibility and apologise to Ghanaians on behalf of the team,” he said.

Ghana lost out to Tunisia by 4:5 on penalties to exit the competition at the 1/16th round, being the first in six consecutive appearances, where they have always reached the semi-finals.

Source: GNA