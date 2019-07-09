China EximBank funds over $87b projects in 46 African countries

The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) has so far funded over 600 billion yuan ($87 billion) in projects in 46 African countries.

The funding mainly supports major projects with prominent economic and social benefits in Africa, said the bank.

The bank will step up efforts in supporting projects of clean energy, new energy, and development and utilization of renewable energy in Africa, said Xie Ping, deputy governor of the China EximBank.

The China EximBank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank dedicated to supporting China’s foreign trade, investment and international economic cooperation.

