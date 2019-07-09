NIA registers 1.9 million qualified Ghanaians in Greater Accra

The mass registration exercise of the National Identification Authority (NIA) in the Greater Accra Region came to an end on Saturday, 6, 2019, with a total of 1,972,692 qualified Ghanaians registered for the Ghana Card.

A total of 581,767 cards were not printed instantly due largely to internet connectivity challenges and, therefore, could not be issued to applicants.

However, the cards have since been printed and are ready to be distributed to applicants at specified locations in both Accra West and Accra East Zones respectively.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the NIA is committed to registering all qualified Ghanaians and would continue to register applicants at NIA District and Regional offices to be set up.

The mass registration exercise for Ghana Card started in the Accra West Zone on Monday, April 29 and ended in the Accra East Zone on Saturday, July 6, this year.

In the Accra West Zone, the NIA has set up 56 Card Collection Centres and will remain open in all the 14 municipalities where registration took place and it will continue to inform applicants whose cards are ready for collection via phone call and/or text messages, the statement said.

It said NIA registration centres in the Accra East Zone would remain open for the purposes of card issuance only and applicants whose cards are ready for collection would be notified accordingly.

Source: GNA